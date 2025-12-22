Skip to main content
Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech square off in the Orange Bowl

By AP News

No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) vs. Oregon (12-1), Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Oregon by 1.5. Against the spread: Oregon 6-6, Texas Tech 12-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Oregon Offense

Overall: 468.9 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 251.8 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 217.1 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 39.2 points per game (9th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 271.4 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 158.1 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 113.3 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (10th)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 480.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 289.4 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 190.9 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 42.5 points per game (2nd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 254.5 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 68.5 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 10.9 points per game (3rd)

Both teams perform well on third down. Oregon ranks 14th in the FBS, converting 48.4% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 6th, converting 51%.

Texas Tech leads the FBS with a +17 turnover margin.

Oregon is 122nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90% of trips. Texas Tech’s red zone offense ranks 47th, scoring on 87.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 3,046 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 798 yards on 116 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 645 yards on 36 catches, 6 TDs

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 2,643 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 67 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 1,097 yards on 198 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 845 yards on 55 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Oregon beat James Madison 51-34 on Saturday, Dec. 20. Moore led Oregon with 313 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball one time for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jordon Davison had 90 rushing yards on 10 carries. Benson put up 119 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Texas Tech won 34-7 over BYU on Saturday, Dec. 6. Morton threw for 215 yards on 20-of-33 attempts (60.6%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. J’Koby Williams carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. Reginald Virgil recorded 86 yards on eight catches.

By The Associated Press

