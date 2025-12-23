No. 21 Virginia routs American 95-51 as De Ridder sets career best with 27 points

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as No. 21 Virginia rolled to a 95-51 victory over American University on Monday night.

Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis and Elijah Gertrude each added 11 points as the Cavaliers (11-1) headed into their holiday break on a six-game winning streak.

Julen Iturbe had 13 points to pace the Eagles (7-6), held to 32% shooting from the field and six free throws.

Virginia made 62% from the floor and outrebounded American 45-23.

Already up 45-25 at halftime, the Cavaliers opened the second half by outscoring American 20-8 in the first eight minutes.

Virginia’s big spark off the bench, Jacari White, sat out with an injured left wrist. White fractured the wrist in Saturday’s win over Maryland, apparently when he fell to the court after throwing down a highlight-reel dunk.

White averages 10.9 points per game. He wore a cast on his left hand and lower wrist Monday.

Former UVA women’s basketball All-American and current South Carolina coach Dawn Staley attended the game.

American freshman Madden Collins is the son of Ari Moore, who played for Staley at Temple.

Virginia honored Staley with a video montage during a timeout in the first half, then showed her seated along the sideline across from the American bench.

Up next

American: The Eagles are off until Dec. 31, when they host Loyola Maryland in their Patriot League opener.

Virginia: The Cavaliers begin ACC play at rival Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.

By MIKE BARBER

Associated Press