Campbell hosts Hall and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Campbell after Marcus Hall scored 25 points in Green Bay’s 67-64 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Fighting Camels are 4-0 on their home court. Campbell is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix are 1-5 on the road. Green Bay gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 72.7 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.3 Campbell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press