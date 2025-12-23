UC Riverside visits UCLA after Clark’s 30-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -26.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on UC Riverside after Skyy Clark scored 30 points in UCLA’s 108-87 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Bruins are 8-0 on their home court. UCLA has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 3-6 on the road. UC Riverside gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

UCLA averages 80.4 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 76.8 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside scores 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than UCLA allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Clark is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Osiris Grady is averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders. Andrew Henderson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

By The Associated Press