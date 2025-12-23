Amey and Loyola Marymount host Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (2-10) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -21.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Morgan State after Myron Amey Jr. scored 28 points in Loyola Marymount’s 91-57 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Loyola Marymount is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State is seventh in the MEAC with 18.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trent Edwards averaging 3.0.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 51.2% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 70.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.9 Loyola Marymount allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 16.1 points. Rodney Brown Jr. is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Rob Lawson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bears: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press