Simpkins leads Seton Hall against Villanova after 22-point game

Villanova Wildcats (9-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-1, 1-0 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Villanova after TJ Simpkins scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 72-67 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Pirates are 7-0 in home games. Seton Hall has an 8-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in road games. Villanova has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seton Hall allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 13.4 points and two steals for the Pirates. Simpkins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press