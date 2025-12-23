Army hosts Quigley and Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (3-10) at Army Black Knights (5-7)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Army after Jeremiah Quigley scored 24 points in Binghamton’s 82-61 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Black Knights are 3-3 in home games. Army is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats have gone 0-6 away from home. Binghamton is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Army scores 72.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 76.5 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Black Knights. Jacen Holloway is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Demetrius Lilley is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press