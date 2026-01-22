Dent’s 16 lead Saint Mary’s (CA) over Oregon State 81-51

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dent had 16 points and 11 assists as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat Oregon State 81-51 on Wednesday night.

Paulius Murauskas added 15 points and six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 6 of 9 from the field for the Gaels (18-3, 7-1 West Coast Conference). Mikey Lewis shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Josiah Lake led the way for the Beavers (10-12, 3-6) with 17 points. Keziah Ekissi added seven points for Oregon State. Jorge Diaz Graham had seven points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead a little more than a minute into the game and did not trail again. Dent led the Gaels with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-25 at the break. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 46-25 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Lewis scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press