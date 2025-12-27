San Diego hosts Pacific after Ralph’s 25-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-7)

San Diego; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays San Diego after Elias Ralph scored 25 points in Pacific’s 95-82 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Toreros have gone 4-3 at home. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Ty-Laur Johnson averaging 3.7.

The Tigers are 2-4 on the road. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

San Diego makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Pacific averages 76.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 77.0 San Diego gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ralph is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

By The Associated Press