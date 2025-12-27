Pennsylvania visits Mincy and George Mason

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at George Mason Patriots (11-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Pennsylvania after Kory Mincy scored 26 points in George Mason’s 86-79 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Patriots have gone 9-0 at home. George Mason is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Quakers are 1-3 in road games. Pennsylvania has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

George Mason’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 assists. Riley Allenspach is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Power averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Ethan Roberts is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press