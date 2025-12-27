Hammond leads Santa Clara against Oregon State after 25-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (9-4) at Oregon State Beavers (7-6)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Oregon State after Christian Hammond scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 80-78 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Beavers have gone 6-2 in home games. Oregon State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 1-1 on the road. Santa Clara is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Broncos square off Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Dez White is averaging 11.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jake Ensminger is averaging 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Hammond is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press