Fuchs leads San Francisco against Seattle U after 23-point game

San Francisco Dons (8-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Seattle U after David Fuchs scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 94-64 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Redhawks have gone 7-1 at home. Seattle U is fifth in the WCC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Maurer averaging 2.3.

The Dons are 0-2 on the road. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Fuchs averaging 6.2.

Seattle U makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). San Francisco averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Dons face off Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Beasley is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press