Kate Koval scores 23 as LSU dominates Alabama State 109-41

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kate Koval scored a season-high 23 points and collected 11 rebounds to spark No. 5 LSU to a 109-41 victory over Alabama State on Sunday in the nonconference finale for both teams.

The Tigers (14-0) finished their nonconference schedule unbeaten for the third time in LSU coach Kim Mulkey’s five seasons.

LSU, which leads the nation in scoring (108 points per game) and victory margin (55.4 ppg), has scored 100 or more points 11 times this season. The Tigers’ 93-77 road win over the Blue Devils on Dec. 4 was their closest victory margin of the season.

In addition to Koval’s fifth double-double of the season, Amiya Joyner had 19 points, ZaKiyah Johnson 17, Bella Hines 13 and MiKaylah Williams 11.

Alabama State (3-8) was led by Alanah Pooler, who had eight points and six rebounds.

Playing its first game after a week off for the Christmas break, LSU overwhelmed the Hornets from the opening tip. The Tigers led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter, 53-14 at halftime and 81-24 after three quarters.

Though LSU missed 23 of 57 layups, it compensated with a season-high 27 steals and a 34-1 domination in points off forcing a season-best 36 turnovers.

Up next

Alabama State visits Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday.

LSU hosts No. 11 Kentucky on Thursday.

