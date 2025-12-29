Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
36.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Penn State hosts Lattimore and North Carolina Central

Sponsored by:
By AP News

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-10) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -22.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Penn State after Gage Lattimore scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-72 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-1 at home. Penn State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-8 in road games. North Carolina Central is fourth in the MEAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 4.1.

Penn State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). North Carolina Central averages 72.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 74.9 Penn State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Filione V averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kayden Mingo is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lattimore is averaging 19.2 points for the Eagles. Carvey is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.