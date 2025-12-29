San Diego hosts No. 7 Gonzaga following Johnson’s 22-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (6-7, 1-0 WCC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts No. 7 Gonzaga after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 22 points in San Diego’s 66-54 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 5-3 in home games. San Diego is fifth in the WCC with 15.2 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Gonzaga is 12-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego averages 72.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 66.6 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 17.4 more points per game (92.6) than San Diego allows to opponents (75.2).

The Toreros and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Braeden Smith is averaging 6.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Braden Huff is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 94.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press