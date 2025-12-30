Tanner scores 23 as No. 11 Vanderbilt wraps up nonconference slate routing New Haven

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored the first five points of the game and finished with 23 as 11th-ranked Vanderbilt never trailed and routed New Haven 96-53 Monday night.

The Commodores came into their nonconference finale the Southeastern Conference’s only undefeated team and one of only six still unbeaten. They improved to 13-0 for the second time in program history and the first since the 2007-08 season, when Vanderbilt won its first 16 games.

Jalen Washington added 21 points off the bench for Vanderbilt. Devin McGlockton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyler Harris scored 16.

New Haven (5-8) started its transition to Division I this season joining the Northeast Conference, and President Jens Frederiksen graduated from Vanderbilt, where he also played on the men’s tennis team.

Jabri Fitzpatrick led the Chargers with 12 points.

Tanner opened the scoring with a dunk, then a 3-pointer. Vanderbilt led by double digits within the first four minutes. The Commodores led by as much as 45-21 on a pair of Harris free throws with 2:59 to go before taking a 47-27 lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt dominated the start of the second half, outscoring the Chargers 20-5 and led by as many as 46 points in the final couple minutes. The Commodores improved to 9-0 when shooting at least 50% after going 37 of 64 (57.8%) against New Haven.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer