Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 23 Georgia rallies in the 2nd half to beat Long Island University 89-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News
LIU Brooklyn Georgia Basketball

LIU Brooklyn Georgia Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 14 points and No. 23 Georgia rallied in the second half to beat Long Island University 89-74 on Monday night.

Georgia (12-1) took its first lead — at 48-47 — on Justin Bailey’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Bailey finished with 13 points. Blue Cain added 12.

Greg Gordon led Long Island (6-7) with 20 points.

Georgia was outscored 48-32 in the paint in its nonconference finale. The Bulldogs shot 46% from the field.

Long Island made 11 of its 16 shots from the field and had an 11-point lead in the first half. The Sharks scored 15 points off 10 Georgia turnovers.

Georgia used a 13-0 run to cushion its lead. The Bulldogs led by 15 points.

Up next

Long Island: Hosts Central Connecticut on Friday.

Georgia: Hosts Auburn on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By RICK FARLOW
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.