Mayes’ 19 lead UC San Diego past UC Davis 80-74

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Mayes and Alex Chaikin each scored 19 points to help UC San Diego defeat UC Davis 80-74 on Thursday night.

Mayes added 12 rebounds for the Tritons (15-5, 5-3 Big West Conference). Chaikin went 7 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Emanuel Prospere II shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Aggies (11-8, 4-4) were led by Marcus Wilson, who recorded 17 points and five assists. Carl Daughtery Jr. added 16 points for UC Davis. Niko Rocak finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

