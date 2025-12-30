Skip to main content
NC State hosts Colvin and Wake Forest

By AP News

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4) at NC State Wolfpack (9-4)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on NC State after Myles Colvin scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 98-67 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wolfpack are 7-1 in home games. NC State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons play their first true road game after going 9-4 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Wake Forest is 9-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

NC State averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 67.4% over the past 10 games.

Juke Harris is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Colvin is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

