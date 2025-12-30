Miami (FL) hosts Siulepa and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-6) at Miami Hurricanes (11-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Miami (FL) after Roman Siulepa scored 28 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-46 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-0 in home games. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Reneau averaging 2.8.

The Panthers are 0-2 in road games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh scores 6.3 more points per game (74.0) than Miami (FL) gives up (67.7).

The Hurricanes and Panthers face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press