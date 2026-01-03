Dayton heads to Loyola Chicago for conference matchup

Dayton Flyers (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-9, 1-0 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Saturday.

The Ramblers are 3-4 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 1-0 in conference play. Dayton has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 11.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press