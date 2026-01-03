UAPB takes on Alabama A&M after Scott’s 33-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-6) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-10)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Alabama A&M after Jaquan Scott scored 33 points in UAPB’s 138-73 win against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 2-0 in home games. UAPB is third in the SWAC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. Alabama A&M is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

UAPB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.9 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 68.0 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than the 90.5 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Lions. Scott is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

P.J. Eason is averaging 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press