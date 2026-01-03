Riley leads San Francisco against Portland after 22-point performance

Portland Pilots (7-9, 0-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-6, 2-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Portland after Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 74-64 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 6-1 on their home court. San Francisco averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Pilots are 0-3 in WCC play. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 3.8.

San Francisco scores 75.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 81.4 Portland allows. Portland scores 10.8 more points per game (79.1) than San Francisco allows (68.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 13 points for the Dons. Riley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press