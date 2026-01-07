Lawson leads Loyola Marymount against Pepperdine after 32-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 2-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-5, 1-2 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Pepperdine after Jess Lawson scored 32 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-82 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 7-1 in home games. Pepperdine is fifth in the WCC scoring 68.9 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Lions are 2-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Pepperdine averages 68.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 63.5 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shorna Preston is averaging 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Waves. Elli Guiney is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lawson is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press