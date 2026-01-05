Graham Ike scores 16 points as No. 7 Gonzaga routs Loyola Marymount 82-47

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 16 points as No. 7 Gonzaga overcame early shooting trouble to beat Loyola Marymount 82-47 on Sunday night for its ninth consecutive victory.

Mario Saint-Supery added 13 points and Jalen Warley 12 points for Gonzaga (16-1, 4-0 West Coast Conference), which was coming off an 80-72 overtime win over Seattle on Friday night, and had a slow start against the Lions.

Rodney Brown scored 11 points to lead Loyola Marymount (10-7, 1-3), which defeated Gonzaga in Spokane during the 2022-23 season. The Lions shot just 30% in the game, compared to 54% for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga’s only loss this year was to No. 2 Michigan in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs made the first basket of the game, then missed its next nine shots to fall behind 10-2. But Gonzaga went on a 12-0 run to take a 16-14 lead midway through the first.

Loyola Marymount was scoreless for more than eight minutes, missing 11 consecutive shots, before Brown’s basket broke the drought. They tied the score at 19-19 on Nakyel Shelton’s 3-pointer.

But Gonzaga scored the final 14 points of the first half to take a 33-19 lead at the break.

The Lions shot only 25 percent in the first half, sinking only two of their final 20 shots, while the Zags shot 41 percent in the first.

Gonzaga opened the second half by sinking three 3-pointers, two by Adam Miller, and ran out to a 46-23 lead. After Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lions, Gonzaga scored the next 21 points for a 67-29 lead.

Up next

Loyola Marymount hosts San Francisco on Thursday.

Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara on Thursday.

