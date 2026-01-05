Rutgers takes on conference rival Oregon

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Rutgers and Oregon will play on Monday.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-3 at home. Rutgers has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Ducks are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 5.5 more points per game (77.1) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (71.6).

The Scarlet Knights and Ducks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamichael Davis is averaging 7.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press