Pettiford and Auburn host Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Texas A&M after Tahaad Pettiford scored 25 points in Auburn’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Auburn averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M is second in the SEC scoring 94.7 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Auburn averages 86.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 76.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 16.0 more points per game (94.7) than Auburn gives up (78.7).

The Tigers and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rashaun Agee is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Ruben Dominguez is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 98.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press