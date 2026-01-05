Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pettiford and Auburn host Texas A&M

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Texas A&M Aggies (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Texas A&M after Tahaad Pettiford scored 25 points in Auburn’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Auburn averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M is second in the SEC scoring 94.7 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Auburn averages 86.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 76.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 16.0 more points per game (94.7) than Auburn gives up (78.7).

The Tigers and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rashaun Agee is averaging 13 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Ruben Dominguez is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 98.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.