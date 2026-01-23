San Jose State visits Wyoming after Walker’s 30-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-13, 1-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-8, 2-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on San Jose State after Leland Walker scored 30 points in Wyoming’s 81-65 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Cowboys have gone 9-3 at home. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 1-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Wyoming is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 48.7% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Wyoming allows.

The Cowboys and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cowboys. Nasir Meyer is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and four assists for the Spartans. Pasha Goodarzi is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 23.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

