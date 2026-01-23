Stanford hosts Camden and Cal

California Golden Bears (14-5, 2-4 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-5, 3-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Stanford after John Camden scored 20 points in Cal’s 84-78 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinal are 9-4 on their home court. Stanford is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Bears are 2-4 in conference play. Cal scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Stanford averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is averaging 22.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Pippen is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

