UCLA takes on Wisconsin following Dent’s 25-point game

UCLA Bruins (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on Wisconsin after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in UCLA’s 74-61 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers are 8-1 in home games. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 6.8.

The Bruins are 2-1 in Big Ten play. UCLA scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 82.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 69.3 UCLA allows. UCLA scores 5.9 more points per game (80.2) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (74.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press