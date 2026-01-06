UMass visits Ohio after Bettiol’s 32-point game

UMass Minutemen (9-6, 0-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-7, 2-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Ohio after Leonardo Bettiol scored 32 points in UMass’ 101-100 overtime loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bobcats are 5-3 on their home court. Ohio has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen have gone 0-3 against MAC opponents. UMass is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Ohio’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Minutemen square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Banks is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 15.9 points. Bettiol is averaging 16 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press