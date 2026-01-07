Skip to main content
Maryland hosts Wilkerson and Indiana

By AP News

Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Maryland after Lamar Wilkerson scored 22 points in Indiana’s 90-80 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Terrapins have gone 4-3 in home games. Maryland is seventh in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 3.8.

The Hoosiers have gone 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Maryland averages 75.2 points, 8.1 more per game than the 67.1 Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is averaging 13.3 points for the Terrapins. Darius Adams is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 19.2 points and 1.5 steals. Tucker DeVries is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

