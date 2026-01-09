Diaz Graham posts double-double, 3 players score 13 as Oregon State beats Seattle U 68-55

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jorge Diaz Graham posted a double-double and was one of three players to score 13 points for Oregon State in a 68-55 victory against Seattle U on Thursday.

Diaz Graham added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Beavers (9-9, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Yaak Yaak scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Isaiah Sy had 13 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Redhawks (12-6, 1-4) were led by Brayden Maldonado, who recorded 13 points before fouling out in 24 minutes. John Christofilis added 11 points. Austin Maurer finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Oregon State carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Yaak led the way with nine points. Oregon State took the lead for good with 16:11 left in the second half. Sy had 10 second-half points.

