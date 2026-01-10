No. 1 Indiana meets Miami (FL) for the 2025 CFP National Championship

Miami (FL) (13-2) vs. No. 1 Indiana (15-0), Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Indiana by 7.5. Against the spread: Indiana 10-5, Miami (FL) 10-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 461 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 242.7 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 218.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 42.6 points per game (2nd)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 260.9 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 185.9 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 75 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 11.1 points per game (2nd)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 408.3 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 254.6 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 153.7 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (30th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 292.6 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 206.1 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 86.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (5th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down, tied for 8th in the FBS with a 30.3% opponent third down conversion percentage.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Indiana leads the FBS at +21, and Miami (FL) ranks 8th at +11.

Miami (FL) ranks 85th in the FBS averaging 57.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Indiana’s 2nd-ranked 26.9 per-game average.

Indiana is 10th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.8% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Indiana is 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:17, while Miami (FL)’s 5th-ranked average is 33:42.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 3,349 yards, 41 TDs, 6 INTs, 73 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 1,060 yards on 211 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 890 yards on 65 catches, 13 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,581 yards, 29 TDs, 11 INTs, 73.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 1,080 yards on 199 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 1,089 yards on 99 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Indiana defeated Oregon 56-22 on Friday, Jan. 9. Mendoza passed for 177 yards on 17-of-20 attempts (85.0%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards. Kaelon Black carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and scored two touchdowns. Elijah Sarratt had seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) won 31-27 over Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 8. Beck led Miami (FL) with 268 yards on 23-of-37 passing (62.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for -6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Fletcher had 133 rushing yards on 22 carries. Keelan Marion had seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

