UCSD faces UC Riverside for conference showdown

UCSD Tritons (12-4, 2-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Riverside and UCSD square off on Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 at home. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Osiris Grady leads the Highlanders with 6.3 boards.

The Tritons are 2-2 in Big West play. UCSD has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UCSD has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.6% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Tritons face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bol Dengdit is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tritons. Leo Beath is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

By The Associated Press