Williams leads Sacramento State against Portland State after 26-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Portland State after Mikey Williams scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 95-82 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 at home. Portland State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets have gone 0-2 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Portland State averages 82.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 81.9 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Jahni Summers averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 17 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

By The Associated Press