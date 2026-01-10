No. 1 Arizona stays undefeated as Koa Peat scores 20 points in an 86-73 win at TCU

Skip to main content
By AP News
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Koa Peat had 20 points and seven rebounds, Anthony Dell’Orso and Jaden Bradley scored 17 points apiece and top-ranked Arizona beat TCU 86-73 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) never trailed while extending the school’s best start since going 21-0 in 2013-14. The victory came a few hours after No. 2 Michigan’s 91-88 loss to Wisconsin reduced the number of undefeated teams to five.

Tanner Toolson scored 20 points for the Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2), who dropped to 1-11 against No. 1 teams in a second loss this week to a ranked opponent. TCU fell at No. 22 Kansas 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday.

Motiejus Kirvas had 10 rebounds and eight points for Arizona, which had a 10-game streak of winning by at least 19 points stopped. It was the longest such streak since Duke won 10 in a row by at least that many points in 2003-04.

The Wildcats’ 20-point lead in the second half was down to seven after Toolson’s 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining when Dell’Orso answered with a 3 late in the shot clock, Peat scored and Dell’Orso hit a baseline jumper for a 72-58 edge.

TCU trailed by 21 in the first half but was within nine soon after the break when Arizona made five consecutive shots during an 11-2 run that ended with consecutive 3-pointers from Ivan Kharchenkov, Bradley and Brayden Burries.

Bradley had a chance for a four-point play, but missed the free throw before Burries’ 3 answered TCU’s lone bucket during the surge and put Arizona up 56-36.

Up next

Arizona: Hosts rival Arizona State on Wednesday.

TCU: At No. 19 BYU on Wednesday in a third consecutive matchup with a ranked opponent.

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

