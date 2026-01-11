Skip to main content
Dent has 26, Saint Mary’s downs Washington State 88-82

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Dent had 26 points in Saint Mary’s 88-82 win against Washington State on Saturday.

Dent added five steals for the Gaels (16-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference). Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points while shooting 8 for 17 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and six assists. Mikey Lewis shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line to finish with 20 points. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Cougars (8-10, 3-2) were led by Aaron Glass , who posted 24 points and six rebounds. Washington State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from ND Okafor. Eemeli Yalaho had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

