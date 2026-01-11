TJ Wainwright scores 25 to help Pacific defeat San Diego 77-70

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright’s 25 points helped Pacific defeat San Diego 77-70 on Saturday.

Wainwright also contributed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 3-3 West Coast Conference). Isaac Jack scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Rochelin scored 14.

Ty-Laur Johnson led the way for the Toreros (7-11, 2-4) with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Adrian McIntyre added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Wainwright scored nine points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 34-24. Jack’s 16-point second half helped Pacific rally for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press