Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TJ Wainwright scores 25 to help Pacific defeat San Diego 77-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright’s 25 points helped Pacific defeat San Diego 77-70 on Saturday.

Wainwright also contributed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 3-3 West Coast Conference). Isaac Jack scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Rochelin scored 14.

Ty-Laur Johnson led the way for the Toreros (7-11, 2-4) with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Adrian McIntyre added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Wainwright scored nine points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 34-24. Jack’s 16-point second half helped Pacific rally for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.