Ruedinger leads Green Bay against Northern Kentucky after 24-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Northern Kentucky after Preston Ruedinger scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 75-59 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 5-1 in home games. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Marcus Hall leads the Phoenix with 5.5 boards.

The Norse are 5-2 in conference matchups. Northern Kentucky is the leader in the Horizon League scoring 18.7 fast break points per game.

Green Bay averages 73.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.8 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 9.9 more points per game (84.4) than Green Bay allows to opponents (74.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kael Robinson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press