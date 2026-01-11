Skip to main content
Hardy posts career-high 17 as No. 10 Louisville beats Pitt 86-46

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anaya Hardy scored 16 points for No. 10 Louisville in a 86-46 rout of Pitt on Sunday to extend its winning streak to nine games.

The Cardinals (16-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast) were without starter Elif Istanbulluoglu, who scored a career-high 23 in their 77-68 win at Miami on Thursday, but Louisville still won thanks to strong performances on defense and the glass.

The Panthers (8-10, 1-4) made their first basket but then missed nine of their next 10, allowing the Cardinals to jump ahead 25-6 after one quarter. Pitt also committed 11 of its 20 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes.

Istanbulluoglu’s absence opened the door for Hardy. The 6-foot-3 sophomore needed just 17 minutes to post a career-high in points by going 7-for-9 from the field. She also added nine rebounds.

Hardy was one of five Louisville players to score in double figures. Laura Ziegler went 6-for-8 to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Imari Berry and Skylar Jones added 12 points each, and Grace Mbugua, a 6-foot-4 freshman, had her first double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) in just her fifth game.

Louisville outrebounded the Panthers 60-28. That included a 24-3 advantage on the offensive glass that led to 18 second-chance points. The Cardinals also finished with a season-high 18 steals.

Freshman Theresa Hagans’ 14 points led the Panthers, who shot 29.6% (16 of 54), the third time this season Pitt has been held under 30% from the floor. Mikayla Johnson added 10.

Up next

Pitt returns home to host Florida State on Thursday.

Louisville travels to play Notre Dame on Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By STEVE BITTENBENDER
Associated Press

