Wisconsin visits Minnesota following Tyson’s 20-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Wisconsin after Cade Tyson scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 70-69 overtime loss to the USC Trojans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-1 in home games. Minnesota scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 8.8.

Minnesota scores 73.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Badgers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 21.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 19.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press