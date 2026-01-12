Ola-Joseph and Loyola Chicago host George Mason

George Mason Patriots (16-1, 4-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-12, 1-3 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces George Mason after Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 101-66 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Ramblers are 3-6 on their home court. Loyola Chicago has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Patriots are 4-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 12-1 against opponents over .500.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Patriots match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Riley Allenspach is shooting 63.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press