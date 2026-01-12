Maryland visits USC after Baker-Mazara’s 29-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Maryland after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 29 points in USC’s 70-69 overtime win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Trojans are 6-1 on their home court. USC is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 84.3 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Terrapins are 0-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 3.4.

USC’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than USC gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

David Coit is averaging 12.8 points for the Terrapins. Darius Adams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press