West Virginia plays No. 0 Houston following Huff’s 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 0 Houston after Honor Huff scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-75 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Houston scores 77.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 62.3 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Mountaineers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harlan Obioha is averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Huff is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press