Wang leads San Francisco against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 27-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (16-2, 5-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-7, 4-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Junjie Wang scored 27 points in San Francisco’s 80-60 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons have gone 7-1 in home games. San Francisco has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 5-0 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 9.2.

San Francisco scores 75.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 64.9 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Gaels face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paulius Murauskas is scoring 19.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

