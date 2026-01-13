Ames and Cal host No. 0 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-1, 4-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (13-4, 1-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces No. 0 Duke after Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points in Cal’s 78-75 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-1 in home games. Cal scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is fourth in the ACC scoring 86.8 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

Cal makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Duke has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Blue Devils meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ames is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Justin Pippen is averaging 13.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

By The Associated Press