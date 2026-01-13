Lewis, Georgetown Hoyas to visit Dix, Creighton Bluejays

Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-7, 4-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: KJ Lewis and Georgetown take on Josh Dix and Creighton in Big East play.

The Bluejays have gone 7-2 in home games. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.4 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.4.

The Hoyas are 1-4 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.3.

Creighton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Georgetown averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Creighton gives up.

The Bluejays and Hoyas face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Swartz is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 10.3 points. Dix is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caleb Williams is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hoyas. Lewis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press