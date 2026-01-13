George Washington puts home win streak on the line against Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (10-6, 2-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-5, 3-1 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Revolutionaries face Davidson.

The Revolutionaries are 8-1 in home games. George Washington scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and two steals for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is averaging 10.4 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press