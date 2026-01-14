Milwaukee hosts Oakland following Robinson’s 35-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-9, 5-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-10, 4-3 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Milwaukee after Brody Robinson scored 35 points in Oakland’s 94-84 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers are 6-2 in home games. Milwaukee is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 78.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-2 in Horizon League play. Oakland averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Milwaukee is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 84.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the 79.6 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Golden Grizzlies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 5.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Josh Dixon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Robinson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Isaac Garrett is averaging 14 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

